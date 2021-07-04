Four Dead in Cyprus Fires - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Four people were found dead as a huge fire hit the mountainous Cypriot districts of Larnaca and Limassol, Alpha news reported.

The victims are four Egyptian workers who went missing on Saturday night. Their employer reportedly told them to leave, however, they seem to have been trapped in the flames and were unable to make it out alive. They were found dead a few miles from their place of residence on Sunday morning.

The fire initially started in the Limassol village of Arakapas, but due to strong winds, dense vegetation and the morphology of the soil spread rapidly to several nearby villages. The fire had affected around 10 communities over an area of 50 square kilometers (19 square miles).

The cause of the fire is unknown, however, it is suspected that the fire had started after a 67-year-old man burned grass. The man was arrested and issued an eight day warrant by the Limassol District Court.

Israel and Greece sent aerial assistance to Cyprus to help combat the fires.

"It was an overnight battle on the fire front. Today, with the first light of day, we continue this difficult effort to primarily save human lives, our lives and our natural wealth," Minister of Interior Nicos Nouris Tweeted.

Rescue operations have been going on all night, some villages were evacuated and residents have been transferred to safe areas.

Local media say that this is the worst fire yet to have hit the island.