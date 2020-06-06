Four dead in Mali prison riot

Four prisoners in Mali's capital Bamako have died after a "mutiny" which saw inmates break out of their cells and attack prison guards

The violence occurred on Friday while anti-government protesters were demonstrating in Bamako, according to government spokesman Yaya Sangare.

"A mutiny occurred at the Bamako Central Remand Prison," he said in a statement published on Saturday.

"Some overexcited inmates managed to break down the doors of their cells and assaulted prison guards," Sangare added.

Four prisoners died and eight more people were wounded, including one prison guard, the statement said.

The government said the prison had been secured, that no inmates had escaped, and that it had launched an investigation.

As prisoners rioted on Friday, tens of thousands of people rallied in Bamako to demand that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita step down.

Keita is under pressure to solve several crises afflicting Mali, including a flailing economy and chronic insecurity.