UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead In Mali Prison Riot

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 05:38 PM

Four dead in Mali prison riot

Four prisoners in Mali's capital Bamako have died after a "mutiny" which saw inmates break out of their cells and attack prison guards

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Four prisoners in Mali's capital Bamako have died after a "mutiny" which saw inmates break out of their cells and attack prison guards.

The violence occurred on Friday while anti-government protesters were demonstrating in Bamako, according to government spokesman Yaya Sangare.

"A mutiny occurred at the Bamako Central Remand Prison," he said in a statement published on Saturday.

"Some overexcited inmates managed to break down the doors of their cells and assaulted prison guards," Sangare added.

Four prisoners died and eight more people were wounded, including one prison guard, the statement said.

The government said the prison had been secured, that no inmates had escaped, and that it had launched an investigation.

As prisoners rioted on Friday, tens of thousands of people rallied in Bamako to demand that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita step down.

Keita is under pressure to solve several crises afflicting Mali, including a flailing economy and chronic insecurity.

Related Topics

Attack Died Mali Bamako Government

Recent Stories

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie accuses Rehman Malik of ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says responsible of wheat and sugar ..

1 hour ago

Wasim Khan to donate PKR1.5m to the PCB Welfare Fu ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner urges travellers to wear masks ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers New Medicine to Treat Complicatio ..

3 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Bahawalpur ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.