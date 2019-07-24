Four dead in rebel attack on Thai army base

Four people were killed in a late-night attack by Muslim insurgents on a military outpost in Thailand's violence-wracked south, authorities said Wednesday, as dramatic footage emerged showing security forces diving for cover from a hail of gunfire and a grenade blast

The attack comes as anger snowballs over the case of a Muslim rebel suspect who was left in a critical condition after spending several hours in a notorious army interrogation unit.

Rebels seeking autonomy for the culturally distinct region have been fighting the Buddhist-majority Thai state, which colonised the area over a century ago.

Late on Tuesday militants struck the remote base in Pattani province, throwing grenades and laying down nearly an hour of automatic fire, an army spokesman told AFP.

"Four people were killed including an army sergeant-major, two defence volunteers and a villager," said Colonel Thanawee Suwannarat.

The rebels stole five machine guns, burnt tyres and scattered spikes on the road as they fled to hamper any chase, he added.