Four Dead in Shooting at Hospital Campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Tulsa police confirmed that a mass shooting at a hospital campus has left four dead including the gunman.

"We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus," Tulsa Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tulsa City Councilman Jayme Fowler told the KOTV local broadcaster that the suspect killed himself.