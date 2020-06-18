Four Dead in Shooting in Residential Building in North of Moscow - Emergency Services

Four people, including a child, have been confirmed dead after a man opened fire in a residential building in the north of Moscow before killing himself, a spokesman for the Russian capital's emergency services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Four people, including a child, have been confirmed dead after a man opened fire in a residential building in the north of Moscow before killing himself, a spokesman for the Russian capital's emergency services

"After entering the apartment, four bodies were discovered, one of them is a child," the spokesman said, adding that the gunman had committed suicide.

Earlier, an emergency services spokesman told Sputnik that the shooting took place at 38 Priorova Street and the suspect had barricaded the door to the apartment, preventing law enforcement officers from entering.