Four Dead In Southwest China Forest Fires
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM
KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Local authorities in southwest China's Yunnan Province reported on Sunday that four people have died in forest fires in two separate incidents.
Three people died when a forest fire broke out in Douge Village in Lincang City at about 6:10 p.
m. on Saturday. The blaze engulfed an area of approximately 5.33 hectares, said the local publicity department.
Another person was killed in a forest fire that broke out in Wenshan City on Friday, according to the municipal publicity department.
Both fires have been extinguished.
