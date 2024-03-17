Open Menu

Four Dead In Southwest China Forest Fires

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Four dead in southwest China forest fires

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Local authorities in southwest China's Yunnan Province reported on Sunday that four people have died in forest fires in two separate incidents.

Three people died when a forest fire broke out in Douge Village in Lincang City at about 6:10 p.

m. on Saturday. The blaze engulfed an area of approximately 5.33 hectares, said the local publicity department.

Another person was killed in a forest fire that broke out in Wenshan City on Friday, according to the municipal publicity department.

Both fires have been extinguished.

