Four Dead In Spain Mining Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Four people died and two were missing following an accident on Monday at a coal mine in Spain's northern region of Asturias, officials said.
Another three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital, the central government's office in Asturias said in a statement.
Two of the injured had burns while the third suffered a blow to the head, it added.
Local emergency services said on X that they were informed of an "incident" at around 9:30 am (0730 GMT).
They were later informed that there "had been a problem with a machine", without giving further details.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent his "sincere condolences" to the families of the victims and wished a "speedy recovery" to the injured in a message posted on X.
"I would like to thank the emergency services who are working on the rescue operation," he added.
