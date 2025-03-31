Open Menu

Four Dead In Spain Mining Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Four dead in Spain mining accident

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Four people died and two were missing following an accident on Monday at a coal mine in Spain's northern region of Asturias, officials said.

Another three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital, the central government's office in Asturias said in a statement.

Two of the injured had burns while the third suffered a blow to the head, it added.

Local emergency services said on X that they were informed of an "incident" at around 9:30 am (0730 GMT).

They were later informed that there "had been a problem with a machine", without giving further details.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent his "sincere condolences" to the families of the victims and wished a "speedy recovery" to the injured in a message posted on X.

"I would like to thank the emergency services who are working on the rescue operation," he added.

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

7 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

7 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

7 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

7 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

7 hours ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

7 hours ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

7 hours ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World