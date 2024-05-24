Four dead in Spanish resort restaurant collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

Palma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Spanish fire crews picked through the wreckage of a beachfront restaurant on the holiday island of Mallorca on Friday, searching for clues after it partially collapsed, killing four people and injuring 16.

Authorities, who declared three days of mourning, gave no immediate indication as to the cause but said the excessive weight of the building was most likely to blame.

The packed two-storey building collapsed late on Thursday afternoon in the Playa de Palma area south of the capital with the tourist season already in full swing in the Balearic Islands, which also includes Ibiza and Menorca.

The fatal victims are two German women, aged 20 and 30, a 44-year-old Senegalese man and a 23-year-old Spanish woman who worked at the venue, a police spokesman said.

Palma deputy mayor Javi Bonet said the two Germans were on holiday while local media said the Senegalese man had lived for years on the island.

Sixteen people were injured, an emergency services spokeswoman said,

Seven people were injured "very seriously" and nine were "seriously" injured, emergency services said on the X social media platform. They were taken to various hospitals in the Mediterranean island's capital, Palma de Mallorca.

Firefighters were deployed in number, ambulances rushed victims to hospital and the street was sealed off by police to allow rescue teams to work, an AFP journalist saw.

One firefighter described a "nightmarish" scene.

He told the Ultima Hora newspaper that when he arrived, people were crying and screaming around the rubble piled up on the ground floor.