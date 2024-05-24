Four Dead In Spanish Resort Restaurant Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Palma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Spanish fire crews picked through the wreckage of a beachfront restaurant on the holiday island of Mallorca on Friday, searching for clues after it partially collapsed, killing four people and injuring 16.
Authorities, who declared three days of mourning, gave no immediate indication as to the cause but said the excessive weight of the building was most likely to blame.
The packed two-storey building collapsed late on Thursday afternoon in the Playa de Palma area south of the capital with the tourist season already in full swing in the Balearic Islands, which also includes Ibiza and Menorca.
The fatal victims are two German women, aged 20 and 30, a 44-year-old Senegalese man and a 23-year-old Spanish woman who worked at the venue, a police spokesman said.
Palma deputy mayor Javi Bonet said the two Germans were on holiday while local media said the Senegalese man had lived for years on the island.
Sixteen people were injured, an emergency services spokeswoman said,
Seven people were injured "very seriously" and nine were "seriously" injured, emergency services said on the X social media platform. They were taken to various hospitals in the Mediterranean island's capital, Palma de Mallorca.
Firefighters were deployed in number, ambulances rushed victims to hospital and the street was sealed off by police to allow rescue teams to work, an AFP journalist saw.
One firefighter described a "nightmarish" scene.
He told the Ultima Hora newspaper that when he arrived, people were crying and screaming around the rubble piled up on the ground floor.
Recent Stories
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
More Stories From World
-
'Palme d'Or whisperer': Tiny US studio Neon eyes fifth Cannes prize8 minutes ago
-
Norway struggles to keep ultra-rich tempted by exile9 minutes ago
-
Century-old voices reveal echoes of Senegal's lost past9 minutes ago
-
Italian activist goes on trial in Hungary assault case19 minutes ago
-
Some 45,000 Rohingya have fled fighting in Myanmar: UN29 minutes ago
-
Zero Tolerance: Pakistan Hajj Mission implements robust staff evaluation system39 minutes ago
-
Russia 'bogged down' in battle for border town, Ukraine says39 minutes ago
-
AC Milan sack head coach Pioli two years after title triumph49 minutes ago
-
Massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea, many feared dead59 minutes ago
-
Four dead in Spanish resort restaurant collapse1 hour ago
-
Japanese dog of 'Doge' meme fame dies1 hour ago
-
Massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea, many feared dead1 hour ago