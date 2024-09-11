Open Menu

Four Dead In Thailand As Typhoon Flooding Hits North: Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Four dead in Thailand as typhoon flooding hits north: govt

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains from Typhoon Yagi have claimed four lives in northern Thailand and inundated thousands of homes, the government said Wednesday, as it mobilised the army to help affected families.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said aid is on the way to around 9,000 families hit by the floods in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Confirming the first Yagi-linked deaths in the kingdom, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said two people were killed in a landslide in Chiang Mai province, and two more in Chiang Rai, which borders Myanmar.

The health ministry said they have deployed medical staff, volunteers and rescue workers to migrate elder people to safer places.

The Thai meteorological department also warned that more heavy rains were expected until next Tuesday, bringing the risk of fresh flash floods.

"Between September 13-17, please be careful of possible danger caused by heavy to very heavy rainfall," it said in a statement.

While Thailand experiences annual monsoon rains, man-made climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.

A total of 29 people have been killed from heavy rain-related disasters since the start of the season, according to the kingdom's emergency operation centre.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Army Thailand Chiang Rai Chiang Mai Myanmar September From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

12 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

15 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

18 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

18 hours ago
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

19 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

21 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

22 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From World