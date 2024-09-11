Four Dead In Thailand As Typhoon Flooding Hits North: Govt
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains from Typhoon Yagi have claimed four lives in northern Thailand and inundated thousands of homes, the government said Wednesday, as it mobilised the army to help affected families.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said aid is on the way to around 9,000 families hit by the floods in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.
Confirming the first Yagi-linked deaths in the kingdom, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said two people were killed in a landslide in Chiang Mai province, and two more in Chiang Rai, which borders Myanmar.
The health ministry said they have deployed medical staff, volunteers and rescue workers to migrate elder people to safer places.
The Thai meteorological department also warned that more heavy rains were expected until next Tuesday, bringing the risk of fresh flash floods.
"Between September 13-17, please be careful of possible danger caused by heavy to very heavy rainfall," it said in a statement.
While Thailand experiences annual monsoon rains, man-made climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.
A total of 29 people have been killed from heavy rain-related disasters since the start of the season, according to the kingdom's emergency operation centre.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
EU business lobby head says 'enormous waste' in Chinese EV sector2 minutes ago
-
Landslide devastates Vietnam village as Yagi toll rises in SE Asia3 minutes ago
-
US, UK top diplomats head to Ukraine with eye on weapons12 minutes ago
-
Protesters storm Mexican Senate to disrupt judicial reform debate13 minutes ago
-
Spain PM says giving asylum to Venezuela opposition figure 'gesture of humanity'23 minutes ago
-
EU should 'reconsider' China EV tariffs plan: Spain PM33 minutes ago
-
Hamas chief congratulates Algerian president on re-election42 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US president42 minutes ago
-
Son savours win as S. Korea kickstart World Cup qualifying campaign43 minutes ago
-
Colombia down Argentina to avenge Copa loss, Chile stunned1 hour ago
-
Australia 'extremely disappointed' with Indonesia draw in World Cup qualifier2 hours ago
-
Germany fight back for draw with Netherlands after early goal2 hours ago