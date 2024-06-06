Four Dead, Over 20 Injured In Czech Train Crash
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Four people were killed and more than 20 injured when an express train crashed head-on with a freight train in the Czech city of Pardubice, officials said Thursday.
The express train from Prague with more than 300 passengers on board was travelling overnight to the Ukrainian town of Chop when it collided with the freight train, which was carrying calcium carbide, a caustic and flammable chemical.
Images from the scene on Czech tv showed a derailed carriage and disoriented passengers, some wrapped in blankets, being ushered into buses.
Prime Minister Petr Fiala described the crash as "a great disaster."
"We all think of the victims and the injured. I express sincere condolences to the bereaved," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The accident happened shortly before 23:00 (2100 GMT) near the main train station in Pardubice, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of the capital Prague.
Local emergency services spokeswoman Alena Kisiala told AFP that paramedics had treated 26 injured people.
Recent Stories
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
More Stories From World
-
King Charles III says on D-Day 'nations must stand together to oppose tyranny'3 minutes ago
-
Chile's lithium dreams raise water concerns in the desert13 minutes ago
-
Djokovic says knee operation 'went well'13 minutes ago
-
Sudan committee says 'up to 100' killed in village attack14 minutes ago
-
Divided ANC debates South Africa's future govt14 minutes ago
-
India's Modi readies for third term after securing coalition14 minutes ago
-
Stoinis shines as Australia cruise past Oman in T20 opener33 minutes ago
-
'Up to 100' feared dead in Sudan village attack: activist committee1 hour ago
-
New report reveals severe child food poverty amid world crises1 hour ago
-
Pakistan reiterates call for Hajj pilgrims to take precautions against heatstroke2 hours ago
-
Dutch voters kick off marathon EU elections2 hours ago
-
Four dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash2 hours ago