Four Dead, Search-Rescue Teams Active After Hurricane Laura Hits Louisiana - Governor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Four Dead, Search-Rescue Teams Active After Hurricane Laura Hits Louisiana - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Search and rescue missions are continuing across the US state of Louisiana with four people confirmed dead including a 14-year-old girl so far from Hurricane Laura, Governor John Edwards told a press conference on Thursday.

"We know at least four families have lost a loved one," Edwards said. "We have a lot of work to do. We continue to be in immediate response mode which is about life saving."

Edwards said search and rescue efforts were underway with 1,500 individuals and hundreds of aircraft, boats and vehicles standing by ready to assist.

"We are still assessing damage," he said.

Some 600,000 service locations across the state remained without power, Edwards said. He warned that more victims of the hurricane might yet be found.

Restoration of power in many of the loactions was likely to take some time as "tremendous damage" had been done to the power infrastructure, the governor cautioned.

However, casualties and damage so far had been far less than had been feared, he added.

Governor Greg Abbott at a press conference in Austin in neighboring Texas said that his state had suffered far less than Louisiana and no fatalities had been recorded so far. Texas had "dodged a bullet," he added.

Abbott added however, that around 160,000 people were experiencing power outages as a result of the storm.

Hurricane Laura hit the Louisiana coast shortly after midnight local time (05:00 GMT) with winds in excess of 150 miles per hour. The category 4 storm was one of the strongest to ever to make landfall along the US portion of the Gulf of Mexico.

