Four dead, seven still missing from sunken ship in Atlantic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The bodies of three crew members have been recovered from the Atlantic after a supply vessel operated by a French oil services group sank in hurricane conditions, bringing the death toll to four, according to a Martinique government official.

The Luxembourg-flagged Bourbon Rhode, crewed mainly by Ukrainians, ran into difficulty some 1,200 nautical miles from the French Caribbean island of Martinique last Thursday as it sailed into hurricane Lorenzo, and was later confirmed to have sunk.

A major search operation was launched for the 14 people on board the tug supply vessel. Three crew members who had made their way onto a lifeboat were rescued on Saturday.

One was found dead shortly afterwards, and another three on Mondayand Tuesday, Martinique governor Franck Robine said late Tuesday.