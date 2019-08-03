UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead, Several Injured After Powerful Quake Rocks Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 04:26 PM

Four dead, several injured after powerful quake rocks Indonesia

Four people died and several were injured after a powerful undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's heavily populated Java island, triggering a brief tsunami warning, the national disaster agency said Saturday

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Four people died and several were injured after a powerful undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's heavily populated Java island, triggering a brief tsunami warning, the national disaster agency said Saturday.

The 6.9 magnitude quake on Friday evening sent residents fleeing to higher ground, while many in the capital Jakarta ran into the streets.

An official from Indonesia's national disaster agency warned the quake could generate a tsunami as high as three metres (10 feet), but the alert was lifted several hours later.

Three people died of heart attacks as the strong quake rocked the region, agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said on Saturday.

Another person fell to his death while trying to flee his house when the jolt happened, he said.

Four more people were injured and more than 200 buildings were damaged, with some 13 houses destroyed, he added.

Over 1,000 people, who had earlier evacuated to temporary shelters, returned home after authorities convinced them it was safe to do so, Wibowo said.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Earthquake Died Alert Jakarta Indonesia From

Recent Stories

Efforts to shore up UK dam intensify ahead of stor ..

1 minute ago

Mozambique sets up Ebola screening at Malawi borde ..

1 minute ago

Chinese engineer dies, two others survived in Chit ..

1 minute ago

Partnership with ICBC will streamline ease of doin ..

28 minutes ago

Indian Army in violation of International Human la ..

2 minutes ago

ABC acquired by KFED-supported organisation Cirta ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.