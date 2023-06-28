Four Dead, Three Missing in Landslides in Southwest China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Four people were killed and three were missing after landslides hit Wenchuan County in southwest China's Sichuan Province in the early hours of Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the county publicity department.

Landslides were caused by heavy rainfalls in the county's Miansi Township and Weizhou Township.

As of 5:00 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT), more than 900 people affected by the landslides had been relocated, but there was no damage to houses, the report said.

Over 500 rescuers were sent to the disaster area to participate in the rescue operation. The authorities also sent workers to repair roads and assess the risks of further landslides in the area, the media reported.