Open Menu

Four Dead, Three Missing In Landslides In Southwest China - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Four Dead, Three Missing in Landslides in Southwest China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Four people were killed and three were missing after landslides hit Wenchuan County in southwest China's Sichuan Province in the early hours of Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the county publicity department.

Landslides were caused by heavy rainfalls in the county's Miansi Township and Weizhou Township.

As of 5:00 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT), more than 900 people affected by the landslides had been relocated, but there was no damage to houses, the report said.

Over 500 rescuers were sent to the disaster area to participate in the rescue operation. The authorities also sent workers to repair roads and assess the risks of further landslides in the area, the media reported.

Related Topics

China Media P

Recent Stories

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

2 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

3 hours ago
 Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

4 hours ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

4 hours ago
US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

4 hours ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

4 hours ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

4 hours ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

4 hours ago
 WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

4 hours ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

4 hours ago

More Stories From World