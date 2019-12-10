UrduPoint.com
Four Dead, Two Injured After Gun Rampage At Czech Hospital

Four dead, two injured after gun rampage at Czech hospital

A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrova, killing four people and seriously injuring two others, police said

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrova, killing four people and seriously injuring two others, police said.

"There are four dead and two seriously injured people on the site," regional police spokeswoman Pavla Jirouskova told the public Czech Television. She said the police were still looking for the gunman.

