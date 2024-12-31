Four dead, two injured in train car fire in Sofia

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Four homeless people died and two others were hospitalized following a fire in a train car at the Central Railway Station in Sofia early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Ivan Georgiev, head of the "Mass Events" department at the Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior, told reporters the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT). An investigation is underway, he added.

Pirogov University Multi-Profile Hospital for Active Treatment and Emergency Medicine said on its website that the two injured individuals were admitted to the Toxicology Clinic in serious condition.

"One is nearly 65 years old, and the other is over 35 years old," the hospital said.

According to the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ), the train car had been prepared shortly before midnight to service the morning train from Sofia to Petrich.

"Initial information indicates that a group of homeless people illegally entered the carriage," BDZ stated.

Later, the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office said all possible causes of the fire are being investigated, including intentional and accidental scenarios.