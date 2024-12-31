Four Dead, Two Injured In Train Car Fire In Sofia
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Four homeless people died and two others were hospitalized following a fire in a train car at the Central Railway Station in Sofia early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Ivan Georgiev, head of the "Mass Events" department at the Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior, told reporters the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT). An investigation is underway, he added.
Pirogov University Multi-Profile Hospital for Active Treatment and Emergency Medicine said on its website that the two injured individuals were admitted to the Toxicology Clinic in serious condition.
"One is nearly 65 years old, and the other is over 35 years old," the hospital said.
According to the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ), the train car had been prepared shortly before midnight to service the morning train from Sofia to Petrich.
"Initial information indicates that a group of homeless people illegally entered the carriage," BDZ stated.
Later, the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office said all possible causes of the fire are being investigated, including intentional and accidental scenarios.
Recent Stories
MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
More Stories From World
-
China-Africa relations continue to yield fruitful results in 2024: spokesperson21 seconds ago
-
Four dead, two injured in train car fire in Sofia43 seconds ago
-
China expects 9 bln inter-regional trips during Spring Festival travel rush49 seconds ago
-
China actively promotes global governance reform: Xi11 minutes ago
-
China's news media industry actively promotes international exchanges: report11 minutes ago
-
Montenegro extradites crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon to US: ministry21 minutes ago
-
China's Xi says 'no one can stop' unification with Taiwan41 minutes ago
-
Beijing Guoan player Yu to become club youth coach50 minutes ago
-
CPC appoints new Party chiefs for Hubei, Qinghai50 minutes ago
-
China's Wang, Sun lead ITTF world rankings51 minutes ago
-
Xi says China must apply 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies in 202551 minutes ago
-
Year after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit Japan, death toll may exceed 5001 hour ago