Four Deaths Reported In Phase 3 Trials Of Russia's Sputnik V, None Associated With Vaccine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Four Deaths Reported in Phase 3 Trials of Russia's Sputnik V, None Associated With Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Four deaths were reported in the phase 3 trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, and none of them are considered to be related to the vaccine, according to an interim analysis of the trials' results, released by Lancet.

"During the study, four deaths were recorded: three of 16 427 participants in the vaccine group and one of 5435 participants in the placebo group. No vaccine-related deaths were reported," the report read.

In the vaccine group, one death was associated with a thoracic vertebra fracture and two other deaths were related to COVID-19.

"One patient with a severe cardiovascular background who developed symptoms on day 4 after the first dose and one patient with a background of endocrinological comorbidities who developed symptoms on day 5 after the first dose.

Based on the incubation period of the disease, both participants were deemed to be already infected before being included in the study, despite a negative PCR test," the report read on, noting that the death in the placebo group was associated with a hemorrhagic stroke.

According to the report, serious adverse effects were rare, and none of them was deemed to be associated with the vaccination.

"Most reported adverse events were mild, including flu-like symptoms, pain at the injection site and weakness or low energy," a summary of the report read.

