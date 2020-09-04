UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Four Democrat Mayors Say Trump's Political Attacks 'Unlawful, Unconstitutional'

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Four Democratic mayors - Bill de Blasio of New York City, Ted Wheeler of Portland, Jenny Durkan of Seattle and Muriel Bowser of Washington, DC - said in a statement on Thursday that President Donald Trump's political attacks against their cities are unlawful and unconstitutional.

"Our cities... are not President Trump's political pawns," the statement said. "We are confronting unprecedented challenges - fighting back a pandemic and economic devastation without another stimulus. Now, instead of leadership from the White House, we are faced with new attacks that are unlawful, unconstitutional and will be undoubtedly defeated in court."

Trump has been very critical of the four mayors - as well as of other Democratic mayors - for allowing violent protests and riots to fester for three months while refusing his offers for Federal assistance to quell unrest. On several occasions, Trump suggested that he would send federal law enforcement and the National Guard if the mayors do not prevent violence and the destruction of property.

The mayors did not specify or provide details about the potential legal action they may take against the US president. Their remarks, however, came on the heels of a bill introduced in Congress that would make individuals charged with violence, looting, arson and vandalism ineligible for coronavirus unemployment benefits. The Support Peaceful Protest Act, sponsored by Republican Congressman Jim Banks, would also make rioters financially liable for the cost of federal policing.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, responding to the Trump administration's threat to potentially withdraw federal funds from what it calls anarchist municipalities like New York City, said the US president was not welcome in the city and would need and army to protect him if he decided to visit.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a separate statement she would take immediate legal action if the Trump administration continues to threaten to withhold federal funds to New York City.

