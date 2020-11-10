UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Top Hungarian Diplomat's Visit To Cambodia -State Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:46 PM

Four Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Top Hungarian Diplomat's Visit to Cambodia -State Media

Four people, including Hungarian Ambassador to Cambodia and Vietnam Csaba Ory, tested positive for the coronavirus infection after a visit to Cambodia by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who was also found to be infected with COVID-19 shortly after the trip, Cambodian state media reported on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Four people, including Hungarian Ambassador to Cambodia and Vietnam Csaba Ory, tested positive for the coronavirus infection after a visit to Cambodia by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who was also found to be infected with COVID-19 shortly after the trip, Cambodian state media reported on Tuesday.

Szijjarto tested positive for the virus last Tuesday upon arrival in Bangkok from Cambodia.

Cambodian state news agency AKP reported that 1,167 people who participated in the events during the visit of the Hungarian foreign minister to Cambodia were tested for COVID-19 by the Institute Pasteur of Cambodia.

In 1,140 cases, the results were negative, another 4 tests came back positive, 23 people are still waiting for the results of the second test.

According to AKP, among the infected people are a Cambodian lawmaker, a senior official of the ministry of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, the Hungarian ambassador to Cambodia and Vietnam, and a personal bodyguard of the Hungarian delegation.

To date, Cambodia has confirmed 300 COVID-19 cases, 288 people have already recovered. Deaths from the coronavirus in Cambodia have not yet been registered.

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Bangkok Cambodia Vietnam Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

16 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

19 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

34 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.