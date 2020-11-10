Four people, including Hungarian Ambassador to Cambodia and Vietnam Csaba Ory, tested positive for the coronavirus infection after a visit to Cambodia by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who was also found to be infected with COVID-19 shortly after the trip, Cambodian state media reported on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Four people, including Hungarian Ambassador to Cambodia and Vietnam Csaba Ory, tested positive for the coronavirus infection after a visit to Cambodia by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who was also found to be infected with COVID-19 shortly after the trip, Cambodian state media reported on Tuesday.

Szijjarto tested positive for the virus last Tuesday upon arrival in Bangkok from Cambodia.

Cambodian state news agency AKP reported that 1,167 people who participated in the events during the visit of the Hungarian foreign minister to Cambodia were tested for COVID-19 by the Institute Pasteur of Cambodia.

In 1,140 cases, the results were negative, another 4 tests came back positive, 23 people are still waiting for the results of the second test.

According to AKP, among the infected people are a Cambodian lawmaker, a senior official of the ministry of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, the Hungarian ambassador to Cambodia and Vietnam, and a personal bodyguard of the Hungarian delegation.

To date, Cambodia has confirmed 300 COVID-19 cases, 288 people have already recovered. Deaths from the coronavirus in Cambodia have not yet been registered.