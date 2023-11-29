Open Menu

Four Die In Coal Mine Accident In South Poland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Four people died in a coal mine accident in the Silesia province in south Poland, the state mining authority (WUG) said on Tuesday

The accident occurred at 3:30 p.m. local time (1430 GMT) in the Sobieski coal mine at the level of 600 meters underground in Jaworzno of the Silesia province, when a six-person brigade was designated to flush the backfill pipeline, said Piotr Strzoda, a WUG dispatcher.

"During the water filling of the pipeline, an uncontrolled rupture occurred, resulting in the deaths of three people at the scene.

Later, information came in that a fourth person had died," the dispatcher was quoted by the Polish Press Agency, adding that the other two were hospitalized.

The Tauron Wydobycie company, which owns the mine, issued a statement confirming the death of four workers and the rescue operation was concluded at around 8:35 p.m. local time (1935 GMT).

The backfill pipeline is used to fill the voids created by coal mining, with a mixture of water with non-toxic solid materials including ashes, sands and inert rocks, etc.

