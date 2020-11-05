UrduPoint.com
Four Die In Guatemala Landslides Caused By Storm Eta

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:50 PM

Four die in Guatemala landslides caused by storm Eta

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :At least four people, including two children, died in landslides as tropical storm Eta swept through Guatemala, civil protection officials said Thursday.

The deaths brought the toll in Central America to eight after Eta tore into northern Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday causing mudslides that killed two miners, as well as two young girls in neighboring Honduras.

