UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Die In Nigeria Oil Pipeline Fire

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:26 PM

Four die in Nigeria oil pipeline fire

Four people were killed and several shops and vehicles burnt after thieves breached a fuel pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, causing an explosion, emergency services said Monday

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Four people were killed and several shops and vehicles burnt after thieves breached a fuel pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, causing an explosion, emergency services said Monday.

The incident, which happened on Sunday evening in the Abule-Egba area, is the latest in a long string of such accidents.

"We recovered the bodies of two men, a woman and her child from the scene of the fire around 4:00 this morning," Ibrahim Farinloye, acting zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told AFP.

"Several buildings, shops and some articulated vehicles were engulfed in the inferno," he said.

Farinloye said the fire was caused by vandals who broke open a state-run pipeline in order to steal petrol, causing panic among residents of the area.

He said thick smoke billowed from the scene before fire fighters could put out the blaze.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) also confirmed the incident.

Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer and exporter, runs a network of pipelines that transport crude and petrol across the vast nation.

Hundreds of lives have been lost in recent years due to vandals bursting pipelines to steal petrol, sometime resulting in explosions.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Petrol Oil Vehicles Nema Lagos Nigeria Hub Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Narowal Sports City Case: AC rejects NAB plea for ..

31 seconds ago

Faisal Qureshi welcomes baby boy

4 minutes ago

Sadia Imam says she left showbiz on husband's wish

4 minutes ago

Berlin Conference on Libya Can Move Political Proc ..

4 minutes ago

England win third Test v South Africa, take 2-1 se ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea to jack up spending on energy R&D in 2020 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.