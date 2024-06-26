Four Die On Mount Fuji Ahead Of Climbing Season: Japan's NHK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Four bodies were recovered near the summit of Mount Fuji, Japanese media reported Wednesday, days before the summer climbing season begins.
Authorities have long warned climbers to take care when attempting to scale Japan's highest mountain, where hiking trails officially open on Monday.
The bodies of three people were found near the volcano's crater as rescuers searched for a Tokyo resident who did not come home after he climbed the mountain, national broadcaster NHK said.
The man had snapped photos from the summit and sent them to his family on Sunday, it said.
NHK also said the identities of the three bodies had yet to be confirmed.
Another climber called police from a trail near the summit on Wednesday and reported his companion had become ill and lost consciousness, NHK said.
The person was taken to a hospital in the area, where his death was confirmed, it said.
Local police could not immediately confirm the report to AFP.
Mount Fuji is covered in snow most of the year but more than 220,000 visitors trudge up its steep, rocky slopes during the July-September hiking season.
Many climb through the night to see the sunrise and some attempt to reach the 3,776-metre (12,388-foot) summit without breaks, becoming sick or injured as a result.
Regional officials have raised safety and environmental concerns linked to overcrowding on the mountain, which is a symbol of Japan and a once-peaceful pilgrimage site.
Hikers using the most popular route to climb Mount Fuji -- the Yoshida trail -- will be charged 2,000 Yen ($13) each this summer and entries capped at 4,000 for the first time to ease congestion.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From World
-
Citizens getting 14 digital services at 18 Khidmat Centres32 seconds ago
-
Türkiye congratulates new NATO chief11 minutes ago
-
"Moment We Shared" stays atop Chinese mainland daily box office21 minutes ago
-
42nd ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy opens in Laos31 minutes ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange returns home a free man41 minutes ago
-
French tech giant Atos's top shareholder drops rescue offer1 hour ago
-
International Fair and Museum of Prophet’s Biography enriches experience of pilgrims visiting Medi ..1 hour ago
-
NATO names Dutch PM Rutte as next boss1 hour ago
-
Macron camp struggles to make up ground ahead of France polls1 hour ago
-
SCHF organizes introductory program on hiking1 hour ago
-
Battles in Gaza's Rafah as US warns Israel over Lebanon1 hour ago
-
NATO names Dutch PM Rutte as new boss1 hour ago