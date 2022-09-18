UrduPoint.com

Four Earthquakes Of Varying Magnitude Hit Southern Japan

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Four Earthquakes of Varying Magnitude Hit Southern Japan

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Four earthquakes with magnitude ranging from 4.8 to 6.1 occurred over the span of two hours on Sunday west of Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa with no tsunami threat warning issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The first minor 5.4 magnitude tremor struck at 05:07 p.

m local time (08:07 GMT). In the next two hours, three other quakes followed, their magnitude 6.1, 4.8 and 5.5, respectively.

The maximum intensity of the earthquake shocks measured three points on the Japanese seven-point seismic intensity scale.

No tsunami alert has been declared. No casualties or damage has been reported so far.

