Four Employees Of Iranian Embassy In Azerbaijan Declared Persona Non Grata - Baku

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Four employees of the Iranian Embassy in Baku have been declared persona non grata - Baku

Four employees of the Iranian Embassy in Baku have been declared persona non grata, and must leave Azerbaijan within 48 hours, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Four employees of the Iranian Embassy in Baku have been declared persona non grata, and must leave Azerbaijan within 48 hours, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On April 6, 2023, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

.. It was brought to the attention of the Iranian ambassador that 4 employees of the Iranian Embassy were declared persona-non-grata by the Azerbaijani government due to their activities that incompatible with diplomatic status and contradict the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and those persons were demanded to leave the territory of Azerbaijan within 48 hours," the statement said.

