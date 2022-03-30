Four Employees of Russian Law Enforcement Agencies Injured in Explosion Near Belgorod

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Four employees of Russian law enforcement officers were injured in an explosion in the Belgorod Region near the border with Ukraine, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary information, four law enforcement officers were injured in the explosions in the Belgorod region," the spokesman said.

Earlier, the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the explosion had occurred near the village of Krasny Oktyabr some ten kilometers southwest of Belgorod.