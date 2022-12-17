UrduPoint.com

Four Escaped Chimpanzees In Sweden Shot Dead By Zoo Staff Over Threat To People - Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Four chimpanzees that escaped from their enclosures in the Furuvik zoo in eastern Sweden, were shot dead on Saturday by the park's staff because of the threat they may have posed to people, zoo director Sandra Wilke said.

On Wednesday, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that several chimpanzees managed to leave their enclosures in the zoo, and staff shot dead three escaped monkeys. According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, a total of four chimpanzees died in the incident.

"When the monkeys got out of the chimpanzee lodge, people's lives were in danger, both inside and outside of the park.

Our monkeys are able to get out. Then this is a critical situation, and then there are no other options but to shoot to kill," Wilke said, as quoted by Swedish newspaper Expressen.

The zoo expressed deep regret regarding the situation.

"What happened is a tragedy. We are extremely saddened by this whole situation, and this is a serious failure on our part," the zoo said in a statement.

According to Swedish media, the surviving chimpanzees managed to return back to the park and are not in danger. At the moment, three chimpanzees remain in the zoo.

