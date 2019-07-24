Four EU Nations Slam Israel for Demolishing Palestinian Homes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning Israel for tearing down Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank.

"We remain seriously concerned by the continued demolition of Palestinian property by Israeli authorities... The practice causes unnecessary suffering to ordinary Palestinians and is harmful to the peace process," the statement read.

Israeli forces reportedly demolished 12 buildings in Wadi Hummus outside East Jerusalem allegedly for violating construction rules after the Israeli top court rejected an appeal by their residents.

The four EU nations called this episode "particularly egregious" as a number of destroyed buildings were located in areas under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority as defined by the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinians.