Four Ex-US Leaders Appear in Ads in Bid to Persuade People to Get COVID-19 Shots - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Four former US presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama and their wives have been featured in two national ad campaigns aimed at encouraging the country's population to receive coronavirus vaccines, the NBC news broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing copies of the videos.

One of the commercials, running for a minute, shows images of the former presidents and their spouses being vaccinated against the virus. In another 30-second-long video, Clinton, Bush and Obama are discussing outside at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia the importance of vaccination to end the pandemic.

"In order to get rid of this pandemic, it's important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated," Bush says, calling on people to "roll up [their] sleeve and do [their] part."

The broadcaster added that ex-president Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did not take part in the campaign, but both were vaccinated before Trump left presidential office in January.

The United States still leads in terms of COVID-19 cases and related fatalities in the world. To date, it has confirmed more than 29 million infections, with the death toll topping 525,000.