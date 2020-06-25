UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Family Members Killed In Overnight Bombing In Northern Afghanistan - Village Elder

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:30 AM

Four Family Members Killed in Overnight Bombing in Northern Afghanistan - Village Elder

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Four members of one family were killed, including two children, in an overnight bombing of a residential house in northern Afghanistan, Sputnik has learned on Thursday.

According to Ayub Khan Momand, a village elder in Balkh Province's Vazirabad village, the house was struck around midnight Wednesday and resulted in five injuries besides the fatalities.

The origin of the projectile remains unclear as provincial authorities have yet to release any comments.

The Balkh province, bordering Uzbekistan to the north, is a volatile Afghan province that sees plenty of fighting and regularly changes hands between government forces and the Taliban insurgency.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Balkh Uzbekistan Family Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 June 2020

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces completion of National Disinfection ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

8 hours ago

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima&#039;s role in su ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.