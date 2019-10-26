Four Final Documents Adopted at 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku - Chairman

(@imziishan)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Four final documents have been adopted at the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in the Azeri capital of Baku, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who was the summit's current chairman, said in closing remarks on Saturday.

"The name of the documents is Baku Final document, Baku Political Declaration, declaration on Palestine and motion of thanks to and solidarity with the people and the government of Republic of Azerbaijan.

So as it was endorsed by senior officials... I will now announce that these four documents are endorsed by the Summit," Mammadyarov said.

The NAM was established at the 1961 Non-Aligned Conference in Belgrade after the emergence of a bipolar world and the formation of two military blocks NATO and the Warsaw Pact. Back then the movement comprised Yugoslavia, India and Egypt.

Today, the Non-Aligned Movement unites 120 countries that have refused to participate in military blocs.