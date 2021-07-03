UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Fishermen Killed By IS Terrorists In Western Iraq - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 05:40 AM

Four Fishermen Killed by IS Terrorists in Western Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Four fishermen have been killed and five more injured in an attack of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) terrorists in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, media reported.

The incident took place near the Haditha Dam, the Shafaq news agency reported on late Friday, citing the head of the Haditha district.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Russia Iraq Dam Media All Arab

Recent Stories

Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Al ..

5 hours ago

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western By ..

5 hours ago

Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Su ..

5 hours ago

'Secret Satellite' Launched From ISS Turns Out to ..

5 hours ago

Suicide bomber kills four, wounds eight in Mogadis ..

5 hours ago

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.