Four Fishermen Killed by IS Terrorists in Western Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Four fishermen have been killed and five more injured in an attack of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) terrorists in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, media reported.

The incident took place near the Haditha Dam, the Shafaq news agency reported on late Friday, citing the head of the Haditha district.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.