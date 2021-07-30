UrduPoint.com

Four Footballers Killed In Somalia Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

Four footballers killed in Somalia blast

Four local footballers in Somalia were killed when an explosion believed to have been caused by a bomb ripped through their bus on Friday, police and witnesses said

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Four local footballers in Somalia were killed when an explosion believed to have been caused by a bomb ripped through their bus on Friday, police and witnesses said.

Ten players from the Jubaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry club were heading off for a game at the Kismayo city stadium in southern Somalia when the blast hit.

"The players were riding in a bus when the explosion went off, presumably inside the vehicle. There are investigations going on but we presume the device was planted onto the bus," said police officer Mohamed Sadiq.

He said four football players were killed and five others wounded.

"The blast was huge and it caused devastating fire which burned down the bus, people rushed to remove the dead bodies and wounded players," said witness Ibrahim Ahmed.

"I saw the burning bus and three dead bodies of the players -- this was horrible because football players are not politicians," added another witness, Said Adan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast in Kismayo, capital of the southern state of Jubaland which borders Kenya.

Jubaland was the first state to start voting this week in long-delayed national elections in Somalia that the Al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab jihadist group has threatened to disrupt.

The extremists have been fighting to overthrow the Federal government since 2007 and frequently attack government, security and civilian targets.

Related Topics

Somalia Football Dead Attack Fire Police Threatened Vehicle Kenya Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Govt collecting almost zero tax on petroleum produ ..

Govt collecting almost zero tax on petroleum products: Shahbaz Gill

2 minutes ago
 Speaker announces panel of chairmen for PA

Speaker announces panel of chairmen for PA

2 minutes ago
 Govt takes initiatives to eliminate HCV infection: ..

Govt takes initiatives to eliminate HCV infection: Dr Faisal

2 minutes ago
 LEAs' strong resolve to frustrate anti-state eleme ..

LEAs' strong resolve to frustrate anti-state elements: Akbar Ayub

2 minutes ago
 NASA Says Russian Crew Moving to US Segment of Spa ..

NASA Says Russian Crew Moving to US Segment of Space Station 'Regular Practice'

5 minutes ago
 Italian Prosecutors Open Case Over Suicide of Doct ..

Italian Prosecutors Open Case Over Suicide of Doctor Suggesting COVID-19 Plasma ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.