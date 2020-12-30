UrduPoint.com
Four French Departments Placed In 'Orange' Alert Mode Over Floods - Meteorological Agency

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:47 PM

Four French Departments Placed in 'Orange' Alert Mode Over Floods - Meteorological Agency

France's national meteorological service, Meteo France, on Wednesday put four departments in the southwestern part of the country on an orange vigilance list over risks of flooding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) France's national meteorological service, Meteo France, on Wednesday put four departments in the southwestern part of the country on an orange vigilance list over risks of flooding.

The Bella storm has been hitting France since Sunday, depriving thousands of households in the country's north of electricity and prompting delays of planes due to heavy rain and gusts of wind approaching 100 miles per hour.

The storm went on through this week, as the weather agency urged the nation to remain vigilant.

"Orange alert Flooding in 4 departments: Gers (32), Landes (40), Lot-et-Garonne (47) and Tarn-et-Garonne (82)," the agency said.

Notably, earlier in the day, Meteo France lifted the orange alerts for snow and ice from the Cantal and Puy-de-Dome departments, located in central France.

