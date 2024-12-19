Four French Detained In Burkina Faso Freed: Spy Agency
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Four French nationals held in Burkina Faso for over a year on espionage accusations have been released, France's foreign intelligence service said Thursday, with Paris thanking Morocco for its mediation in the case.
The Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) told AFP that the four had been freed, confirming reports in the Moroccan media. It give not give further details.
On Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Morocco's King Mohammed VI "to thank him warmly for the successful mediation that made possible the release of our four compatriots," the Elysee said.
The four men were arrested in the Burkina Faso's capital of Ouagadougou on December 1, 2023, and presented by the authorities as DGSE agents.
A French diplomatic source had then indicated that they were four civil servants, holders of diplomatic passports and visas, but rejected "the accusations that these technicians were sent to Burkina Faso for reasons other than their computer maintenance work".
But since then, the French authorities remained discreet over the case.
