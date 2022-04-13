UrduPoint.com

Four French, One Belgian Among 10 Dead In Egypt Bus Crash: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Ten people, including five Egyptians, four French and one Belgian tourist were killed in a bus crash in southern Egypt on Wednesday, the governor of Aswan said.

Fourteen others -- eight French and six Belgians -- were taken to hospital with "broken bones, bruises and superficial injuries" but all were in a stable condition, the governor said in a statement released by his office.

The accident occurred early morning when the bus collided with a car as it was transporting the tourists on the 300 kilometre (186 mile) road between Aswan and the famed Abu Simbel temple further south.

Road accidents are relatively common in Egypt, where many roads are often in disrepair and traffic regulations sparsely applied.

Some 7,000 people died in road accidents in the country in 2020, according to official figures.

The Abu Simbel temple was moved in the 1960s from its original location under the administration of then-president Gamal Abdel Nasser to make way for the construction of the Aswan High Dam.

