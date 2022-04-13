Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bus crash: governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Four French and one Belgian were among 10 people killed in a bus crash Wednesday in Egypt, whose tourism industry is only just emerging from a decade of political upheaval and the Covid pandemic

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Four French and one Belgian were among 10 people killed in a bus crash Wednesday in Egypt, whose tourism industry is only just emerging from a decade of political upheaval and the Covid pandemic.

Fourteen others -- eight French and six Belgians -- were taken to hospital with "broken bones, bruises and superficial injuries" but all were in a stable condition, the governor of the southern province of Aswan said.

The other five people killed were all Egyptian.

The accident occurred in early morning when the bus collided with a car as it was transporting the tourists on the 300 kilometre (186 mile) road journey between Aswan and the famed Abu Simbel temple further south.

Road accidents are relatively common in Egypt, where many roads are in disrepair and traffic regulations frequently ignored.

Some 7,000 people died in road accidents in the country in 2020, according to official figures.

The Abu Simbel temple was moved from its original location in the 1960s under the rule of president Gamal Abdel Nasser to make way for the construction of the Aswan High Dam.