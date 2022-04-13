UrduPoint.com

Four French, One Belgian Among 10 Dead In Egypt Bus Crash: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bus crash: governor

Four French and one Belgian were among 10 people killed in a bus crash Wednesday in Egypt, whose tourism industry is only just emerging from a decade of political upheaval and the Covid pandemic

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Four French and one Belgian were among 10 people killed in a bus crash Wednesday in Egypt, whose tourism industry is only just emerging from a decade of political upheaval and the Covid pandemic.

Fourteen others -- eight French and six Belgians -- were taken to hospital with "broken bones, bruises and superficial injuries" but all were in a stable condition, the governor of the southern province of Aswan said.

The other five people killed were all Egyptian.

The accident occurred in early morning when the bus collided with a car as it was transporting the tourists on the 300 kilometre (186 mile) road journey between Aswan and the famed Abu Simbel temple further south.

Road accidents are relatively common in Egypt, where many roads are in disrepair and traffic regulations frequently ignored.

Some 7,000 people died in road accidents in the country in 2020, according to official figures.

The Abu Simbel temple was moved from its original location in the 1960s under the rule of president Gamal Abdel Nasser to make way for the construction of the Aswan High Dam.

Related Topics

Accident Governor Egypt Road Car Died Dam Traffic Aswan Temple 2020 All From Industry

Recent Stories

4 held during raid on gambling den

4 held during raid on gambling den

3 minutes ago
 IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Ak ..

IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akber from stop list

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Possible Exchange of Medvedchuk: He Is ..

Kremlin on Possible Exchange of Medvedchuk: He Is Foreign Politician, Not Russia ..

3 minutes ago
 Anjuman-i-Tajran, business leaders felicitate Shah ..

Anjuman-i-Tajran, business leaders felicitate Shahbaz Sahrif for assuming office ..

3 minutes ago
 Five soldiers killed in north Benin ambush

Five soldiers killed in north Benin ambush

4 minutes ago
 DC Khairpur visits shrine of Sachal Sarmast (RA)

DC Khairpur visits shrine of Sachal Sarmast (RA)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.