UrduPoint.com

Four German Airports To Cancel Departures On Monday Due To Strike - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Four German Airports to Cancel Departures on Monday Due to Strike - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports will cancel departures on Monday due to warning strikes, German media reported.

Germany's services sector trade union Verdi has called on security staff to hold a warning strike at Berlin Branderburg Airport as well as at Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports, German newspaper Welt reported.

The company managing the airports clarified that nearly 200 flights will be canceled in Berlin, affecting some 27,000 passengers.

The union is calling the strike to demand higher compensation for weekend and evening work and better overtime pay for its workers, the report said.

Last month, Verdi announced a 24-hour strike to demand a pay raise, which affected airports in a number of German cities.

Related Topics

German Company Bremen Hamburg Berlin Media Airport

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.