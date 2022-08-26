UrduPoint.com

Four Grain Ships Leave Ukraine Under UN-Led Grain Deal - Turkish Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Four cargo ships loaded with agricultural products departed from Ukrainian ports on Friday under the UN-brokered grain deal, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"Four more ships with grain cargo departed from Ukrainian ports this morning. Another five ships headed for Ukraine after inspection," the ministry said on Twitter.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships to carry food and fertilizers from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

