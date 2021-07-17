UrduPoint.com
Four Guinean Opposition Members Released On Parole

Four members of Guinea's main opposition party were released on parole Saturday, after being detained in November for alleged involvement in post-election violence late last year

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Four members of Guinea's main opposition party were released on parole Saturday, after being detained in November for alleged involvement in post-election violence late last year.

The West African nation slipped into violence after a presidential poll in October 2020 in which President Alpha Conde, 83, won a controversial third term.

However the 69-year-old leader of the opposition UFDG party Cellou Dalein Diallo proclaimed himself victorious and alleged voter fraud.

The government said at least 21 people died in subsequent clashes between Diallo supporters and security forces. The UFDG party put the death toll at 46.

Police arrested several leading UFDG members in the wake of the protests, in a crackdown criticised by the political opposition as well as rights groups.

On Friday evening, Guinea's prison authority stated that it was releasing UFDG vice-president Ibrahima Cherif Bah, as well as leading members Ousmane Gaoual Diallo, Abdoulaye Bah and Cellou Balde, on parole.

The four men embraced dozens of relatives waiting for them outside a prison in the capital Conakry on Saturday, an AFP journalist said.

UFDG leader Cellou Dalein Diallo told AFP: "I am delighted for my colleagues who will return to the warmth of family life and continue to heal at home".

The four men are forbidden from leaving Conakry without permission.

They are facing charges of undermining state instutions, insurrection, and disturbing public order, among other things.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Conde pushed through a new constitution in March last year, which he argued would modernise the country. But it also allowed him to bypass the two-term limit for presidents.

A former opposition leader, Conde became Guinea's first democratically elected president in 2010 and won re-election in 2015, but critics accuse him of veering towards authoritarianism.

