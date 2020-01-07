UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Held For Lion Body Part Trafficking In S.Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:46 PM

Four held for lion body part trafficking in S.Africa

South African police have arrested four people for allegedly trying to sell lion paws, just days after eight mutilated lion carcasses were discovered at a private game farm

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :South African police have arrested four people for allegedly trying to sell lion paws, just days after eight mutilated lion carcasses were discovered at a private game farm.

The four were arrested on Monday in South Africa's northern city of Rustenberg, around 60 kilometres (37 miles) from Swartruggens, where the carcasses were found over the weekend.

"The suspects... were allegedly looking for a buyer for four lion paws that were in their possession," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

They were suspected of trying to sell the paws to an "undercover agent" for 300,000 rand (US$21,000; 19,000 Euros).

The motives for the lion killings remain unclear. Some speculate that previous killings in South Africa have been for the big cats' body parts, which are used in so-called traditional medicine.

Police spokeswoman Tlangelani Rikhotso said it was too early to tell whether the paws had been taken from the Swartruggens carcasses.

"In due course we will be able to say whether the two cases are linked or not," she told AFP.

Lions are classified as a "vulnerable" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Their population dropped 43 percent between 1993 and 2014, with only around 20,000 alive today.

Related Topics

Police South Africa From

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

36 minutes ago

Don't mention the b-word! Britain makes 'Brexit' t ..

5 minutes ago

6.4 magnitude quake leaves one dead in Puerto Rico ..

5 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan displays unofficia ..

5 minutes ago

Venezuela's Guaido sworn in as parliament speaker ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.