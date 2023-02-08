WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Forty-one percent of Americans approve of US President Joe Biden's job performance, which is very close to the lowest level during his presidency, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed on Tuesday just hours ahead of his major annual address to Congress.

Biden's 41% approval rating is just one percent higher than it was in January, the poll read.

The survey also revealed that 65% of Americans do not agree with the course their country is currently headed. Only 58% expressed this opinion a year ago.

A majority of Americans expressed disappointment with the steps the current administration is taking on the economic front.

In particular, about 55 percent opposed raising the debt ceiling, the survey added.

However, despite Biden's low rating, most people still prefer Democrats over Republicans in some areas. 37% think that Democrats are handling healthcare issues better than their political opponents, and only 18% expressed a different opinion. On the issue of gun control, 34% of Americans support Democrats, and only 23% picked Republicans.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll took place last week among 1,029 adults across the US.