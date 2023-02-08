UrduPoint.com

Four In 10 Americans Approve Of Biden's Job As President Prepares For SOTU Speech - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Four in 10 Americans Approve of Biden's Job as President Prepares for SOTU Speech - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Forty-one percent of Americans approve of US President Joe Biden's job performance, which is very close to the lowest level during his presidency, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed on Tuesday just hours ahead of his major annual address to Congress.

Biden's 41% approval rating is just one percent higher than it was in January, the poll read.

The survey also revealed that 65% of Americans do not agree with the course their country is currently headed. Only 58% expressed this opinion a year ago.

A majority of Americans expressed disappointment with the steps the current administration is taking on the economic front.

In particular, about 55 percent opposed raising the debt ceiling, the survey added.

However, despite Biden's low rating, most  people still prefer Democrats over Republicans in some areas. 37% think that Democrats are handling healthcare issues better than their political opponents, and only 18% expressed a different opinion. On the issue of gun control, 34% of Americans support Democrats, and only 23% picked Republicans.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll took place last week among 1,029 adults across the US. 

Related Topics

Job January Democrats Congress

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

42 minutes ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

58 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

2 hours ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

3 hours ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

3 hours ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.