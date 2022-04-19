Four in 10 Americans Say 'Highly Concerned' About Illegal Immigration in US - Poll

Four in ten of US citizens remain "highly concerned" about the country's illegal immigration crisis but there is a sharp division in opinion between registered Republicans and Democrats, a new Gallup opinion poll revealed on Tuesday

"Americans' worry about illegal immigration holds near two-decade high," Gallup said in its own news release on the poll. "Concern (is) still high among (the) GOP (Republican Party) while vanishing among many Democrats."

Independent voters are divided on the issue and show more concern in key border states facing Mexico than elsewhere, the release also said.

"In addition to those worried a great deal about illegal immigration today, 19% of Americans in the March poll reported worrying a fair amount, 17% only a little and 23% not at all. Thus, six in 10 adults worry a sizable amount about the issue, while four in 10 express little to no worry," the release added.

While the percentage of US adults feeling highly worried about illegal immigration has varied, the percentage not worried at all has more than doubled since 2006. At the same time, the percentages worried a fair amount and worried only a little have trended down, according to the release.