UrduPoint.com

Four In 10 Americans Say 'Highly Concerned' About Illegal Immigration In US - Poll

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Four in 10 Americans Say 'Highly Concerned' About Illegal Immigration in US - Poll

Four in ten of US citizens remain "highly concerned" about the country's illegal immigration crisis but there is a sharp division in opinion between registered Republicans and Democrats, a new Gallup opinion poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Four in ten of US citizens remain "highly concerned" about the country's illegal immigration crisis but there is a sharp division in opinion between registered Republicans and Democrats, a new Gallup opinion poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Americans' worry about illegal immigration holds near two-decade high," Gallup said in its own news release on the poll. "Concern (is) still high among (the) GOP (Republican Party) while vanishing among many Democrats."

Independent voters are divided on the issue and show more concern in key border states facing Mexico than elsewhere, the release also said.

"In addition to those worried a great deal about illegal immigration today, 19% of Americans in the March poll reported worrying a fair amount, 17% only a little and 23% not at all. Thus, six in 10 adults worry a sizable amount about the issue, while four in 10 express little to no worry," the release added.

While the percentage of US adults feeling highly worried about illegal immigration has varied, the percentage not worried at all has more than doubled since 2006. At the same time, the percentages worried a fair amount and worried only a little have trended down, according to the release.

Related Topics

Same Gallup Mexico March Democrats Border All

Recent Stories

20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa droug ..

20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

1 minute ago
 Russia says expelling 36 European diplomats

Russia says expelling 36 European diplomats

1 minute ago
 Six killed in blasts at school in Afghan capital

Six killed in blasts at school in Afghan capital

1 minute ago
 Putin Says Will Discuss With Pashinyan Security Is ..

Putin Says Will Discuss With Pashinyan Security Issues in Karabakh

2 minutes ago
 Shooting at Philippine Presidential Candidate's Ra ..

Shooting at Philippine Presidential Candidate's Rally Leaves Two Injured - Gov't

26 minutes ago
 Wheat procurement drive underway

Wheat procurement drive underway

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.