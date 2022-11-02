UrduPoint.com

Four In 10 Americans Will Cast Early Vote In Midterm Elections - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Forty-one percent of US registered voters have voted or plan to vote before Election Day, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

This represents an increase from earlier midterm elections since Gallup began measuring the trend in 2010. Early voting has typically been more common in presidential election years rather than midterm election years.

Gallup also found that voters living in the Western US ” this year, 65% ” are most likely to vote early, as are female voters or voters aged 65 and over.

Fifty-four percent of Democrats, compared to 32% of Republicans, said they would vote early, while there was little to no gap in previous midterm election years. Republicans, at 75%, are also much more likely than Democrats, at 56%, to vote in person this year. In comparison, 39% of Democrats said they would vote by mail, while only 18% of Republicans said they would.

