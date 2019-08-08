UrduPoint.com
Four In 10 Indigenous Languages At Risk Of Disappearing

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:12 PM

Of 7,000 indigenous languages spoken today, four in 10 are in danger of disappearing, rights experts said Wednesday, in a call for a decade of action to reverse the "historic destruction" of age-old dialects

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Of 7,000 indigenous languages spoken today, four in 10 are in danger of disappearing, rights experts said Wednesday, in a call for a decade of action to reverse the "historic destruction" of age-old dialects.

In an appeal to mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on Friday, August 9, UN-appointed experts said that "nation-building" had been largely responsible for "ongoing discrimination" against native speakers.

"Over time, such policies can undermine and effectively destroy a culture and even a people," the experts cautioned, insisting that indigenous languages allowed freedom of expression and conscience that are critical to people's dignity, culture and political representation.

The experts, who include panels that report to the Human Rights Council (HRC) and the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), along with a UN-appointed investigator known as a Special Rapporteur, commended states that support a Decade of Indigenous Languages.

"Ten years would provide the time and resources necessary to reverse the historic destruction of indigenous languages and reclaim these languages for the future of indigenous peoples and the world community, alike," they said.

