Four Indian Soldiers Wounded In Grenade Attack In Kashmir - Indian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Four Indian Soldiers Wounded in Grenade Attack in Kashmir - Indian Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Four of the Indian Army's soldiers have been injured in the Kashmir region by a grenade thrown by a terrorist, the Indian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"Four soldiers were injured by shrapnel when terrorists threw a grenade to the advance team of soldiers in Shamsipur in the Anantnag district," a representative of the army's press service said.

The soldiers were given first aid on the spot, after which they were evacuated to the hospital. The army launched a search for the attackers.

India and Pakistan have long dueled over and fought three wars regarding Kashmir. Occasional clashes on the contact line have been a regular occurrence but tensions escalated in August 2019, when the Indian government annulled the special autonomous status of its Jammu and Kashmir state and divided the region into two union territories under the government's direct control. India controls only the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China occupy the northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.

More Stories From World

