WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) A fire broke out at an ExxonMobil oil refinery in the Texas city of Baytown on Thursday, leaving four people injured, the sheriff's office said.

ExxonMobil reported that a fire occurred at around 1:00 a.m. local time (7:00 GMT).

In early reports, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that preliminary information indicated that some type of explosion happened inside the plant.

"There have been 4 confirmed injuries, 3 of which were life flighted and 1 was taken to the hospital via ambulance. No fatalities have been reported. There is currently no shelter in place," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter.

Local residents are recommended to avoid the plant area.

The ExxonMobil facility in Baytown suffered a fire in July 2019, with 37 injured.