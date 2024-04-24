Four injured as escaped army horses bolt through central London

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Four people were taken to hospital after spooked army horses broke loose during morning exercises in central London and galloped through the streets at rush hour, the army and emergency services said.

Photos and video posted on social media by British news outlets showed two horses running along busy roads, dodging buses, taxis and other traffic.

Both were wearing saddles and bridles, with one apparently covered in blood on its chest and forelegs.

A number of prestigious army cavalry regiments have stables in the British capital and horses are a regular sight around government buildings on Whitehall, Buckingham Palace, The Mall and in nearby Hyde Park.

London Ambulance Service said it was called at 8:25 am (0725 GMT) to reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road.

No details were released on the injured people or the exact circumstances of their injuries.

The driver of a Mercedes car told LBC radio he had been waiting outside a hotel in Buckingham Palace Road when he felt something smash into his car.

He said he saw three or four horses near the vehicle, and that an army rider had been thrown off and injured.

One horse also reportedly crashed into a parked double-decker tour bus, smashing the windscreen.

One commuter shared a video on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, showing a black horse and a white horse being pursued by a black car.

"It was the street from Tower Bridge towards Limehouse Tunnel... just running past cars and an unmarked Range Rover following them," the person said.

Up to seven horses initially got loose, Britain's domestic Press Association news agency reported, with police working with the army to recapture them.

The army said in a statement that "a number of military working horses became loose during routine exercise this morning".

"All of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp. A number of personnel and horses have been injured and are receiving the appropriate medical attention," it added.

Two of the horses were recaptured by the City of London Police, which polices the Square Mile financial district.

It said officers had contained two animals and that "an army horse box had collected the horses and transported them to veterinary care".