UrduPoint.com

Four Injured In Attack At Russian University: Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:59 PM

An unidentified assailant armed with a non-lethal weapon began attacking people at a university campus in the Russian Urals city of Perm on Monday, injuring four people, a spokeswoman said

Moscow, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :An unidentified assailant armed with a non-lethal weapon began attacking people at a university campus in the Russian Urals city of Perm on Monday, injuring four people, a spokeswoman said.

"There are four injured," Perm State University spokeswoman Natalya Pechishcheva told AFP.

