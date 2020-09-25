UrduPoint.com
Four Injured In Attack In Paris Near Charlie Hebdo's Ex-Office - French Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:38 PM

Four Injured in Attack in Paris Near Charlie Hebdo's Ex-Office - French Prime Minister

Four people were injured in a knife attack in Paris near the former office of Charlie Hebdo outlet, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Four people were injured in a knife attack in Paris near the former office of Charlie Hebdo outlet, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday.

According to the minister, whose statement was broadcast by franceinfo, two of the injured were in grave condition.

According to media reports, there were two attackers and they are currently at large.

